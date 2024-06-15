Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Receives $6.97 Average PT from Brokerages

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.97.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
NYSE HL opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.
Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.
