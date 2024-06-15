Helium (HNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $550.61 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00005167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $550.61 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Helium

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com.

Buying and Selling Helium

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

