Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hengan International Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HEGIY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800. Hengan International Group has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.

Hengan International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.4436 dividend. This is a boost from Hengan International Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

