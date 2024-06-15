Hermes Pacific Investments (LON:HPAC) Shares Up 10.5%

Shares of Hermes Pacific Investments plc (LON:HPAC – Get Free Report) shot up 10.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 52.50 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.67). 9,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,186% from the average session volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.60).

Hermes Pacific Investments Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 million, a PE ratio of -2,333.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.74.

About Hermes Pacific Investments

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

