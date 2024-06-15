HI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $206,634.64 (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. HI has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $206,634.64 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HI has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,179.39 or 0.99970320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012624 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00088969 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050463 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $178,624.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.