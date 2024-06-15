Hiddenite Capital Partners LP Trims Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Hiddenite Capital Partners LP decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises approximately 4.4% of Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.98. 1,884,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,857. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is 6.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AER shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AER

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.