High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Trading Down 3.9%

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 1,254,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,944,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

