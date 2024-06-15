holoride Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.40 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $24,543.48 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.12 or 0.05394888 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00045745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00017613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002255 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,710,820 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,710,820 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00396964 USD and is down -2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $24,785.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

