Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hongkong Land Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HNGKY stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.44. 2,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814. Hongkong Land has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

