Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT) Shares Down 1.3%

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$55.39 and last traded at C$55.43. Approximately 306,775 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 231,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.14.
Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.84.
