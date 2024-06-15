Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,298.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

