ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.37

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.37 and traded as high as $26.67. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 8,576,482 shares.

ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICICI Bank

About ICICI Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.

See Also

