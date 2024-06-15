IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.91

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.91 and traded as high as $36.76. IDT shares last traded at $36.63, with a volume of 83,343 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. IDT’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other IDT news, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 15,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $593,803.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,462.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,192 shares of company stock valued at $690,075 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in IDT by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IDT by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IDT by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in IDT by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDT by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

