Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Shares Down 7.5%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 301,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 185,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Independence Gold Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Independence Gold alerts:

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.065625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Independence Gold

In other news, Senior Officer Harry Chan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$37,500.00. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.