Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Hold

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Hovde Group started coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBCP

Independent Bank Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $493.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $52.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, Director Christina Keller sold 2,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $56,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $41,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $135,821 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,080,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after buying an additional 13,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 12.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 87,852 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 413,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 52.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 331,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 113,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.