Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $801.63

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 801.63 ($10.21) and traded as high as GBX 849.40 ($10.82). Informa shares last traded at GBX 842 ($10.72), with a volume of 5,004,851 shares traded.

INF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 975 ($12.42) price target on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.74) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 865.33 ($11.02).

The company has a market cap of £11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,808.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 825.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 801.63.

In related news, insider Gareth Wright sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.44), for a total value of £474,550.40 ($604,291.86). Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

