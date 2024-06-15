Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.53. 8,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 104,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Inhibikase Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IKT

Inhibikase Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.86.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.06. Inhibikase Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,886.15% and a negative return on equity of 147.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inhibikase Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Its lead product candidate is IkT-148009, a non-receptor Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials to the treatment of Parkinson's disease and gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibikase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.