Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 105.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,476 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth $556,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 39,665 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 157,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 74,911 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Down 0.0 %

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.76. 15,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,075. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.