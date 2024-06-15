Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.21 and last traded at $33.24. 1,080 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $54.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29.

Insider Activity

In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 709,841 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,984.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,118,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,111,857.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,215,070 shares of company stock valued at $132,274 over the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 71,676 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,620 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $13,744,000.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

