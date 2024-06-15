Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.21 and last traded at $33.24. 1,080 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.25.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $54.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29.
Insider Activity
In other Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 709,841 shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,984.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,118,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,111,857.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,215,070 shares of company stock valued at $132,274 over the last quarter.
Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
