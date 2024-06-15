Insider Buying: IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £129.92 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Shook bought 7 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,856 ($23.63) per share, with a total value of £129.92 ($165.44).

Daniel Shook also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Daniel Shook bought 6 shares of IMI stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,874 ($23.86) per share, for a total transaction of £112.44 ($143.18).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Daniel Shook purchased 7 shares of IMI stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($22.79) per share, with a total value of £125.30 ($159.56).

IMI Trading Down 1.2 %

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,781 ($22.68) on Friday. IMI plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,429 ($18.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,911 ($24.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,915.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,816.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,737.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IMI shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.83) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.38) target price on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on IMI

IMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.