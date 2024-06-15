Insider Buying: Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Acquires $1,093,572.12 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 881,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,572.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,375,616 shares in the company, valued at $9,145,763.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kronos Bio Trading Up 1.9 %

Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $64.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. Research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 403,739 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

