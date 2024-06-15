Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Buys 584,550 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 584,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $35,224,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 251,168,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,135,393,020.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 765,899 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $2,156,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 91,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $12,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.