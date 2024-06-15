Insider Buying: Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) Director Buys $162,167.28 in Stock

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) Director Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 13,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $162,167.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,101,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,686.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Steel Connect alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 7,434 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $83,706.84.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 1,323 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $13,891.50.

On Friday, April 26th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased 47,013 shares of Steel Connect stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $564,156.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 156,313 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,875,756.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 701,246 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $6,893,248.18.

On Friday, April 12th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 6 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $56.10.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. acquired 18,605 shares of Steel Connect stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $166,142.65.

Steel Connect Price Performance

Shares of STCN opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steel Connect ( NASDAQ:STCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.86 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 53.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STCN. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Connect during the 1st quarter worth $2,991,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Steel Connect by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 2,017,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Steel Connect by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 332,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Steel Connect by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 159,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.