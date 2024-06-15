Insider Selling: Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells C$4,273,941.42 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.02, for a total value of C$4,273,941.42.

Daniel Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

On Friday, May 3rd, Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$1,962,660.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$84.25 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.