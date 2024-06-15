Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of INDI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 1,841,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 23,949.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 313,504 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,285,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,255 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 5,199.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 41,599 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,649,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,236 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

