Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of INDI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.05. 1,841,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
INDI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
