Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $323,566.04 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 162,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $323,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650,728 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,948.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 43,281 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $78,338.61.

On Thursday, May 30th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $150,895.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $78,163.12.

On Friday, May 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20.

Shares of LDI opened at $1.80 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $582.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.44.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

