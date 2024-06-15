Insider Selling: Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$7,889,646.16 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,628.83.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %
RY stock opened at C$142.87 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$107.92 and a twelve month high of C$149.24. The stock has a market cap of C$201.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$140.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$135.05.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
