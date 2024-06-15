Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Sells 9,806 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $39.05 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 35.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,787,000 after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

