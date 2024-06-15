Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 388 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

