Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $3.36 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.02. 12,590,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,134,117. The firm has a market cap of $539.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.15.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

