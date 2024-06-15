Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Shell by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Shell by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,838 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.00. 4,109,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,590. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day moving average is $67.13. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.14 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

