Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 7,030 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 141.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,460,000 after acquiring an additional 80,189 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,070,000 after purchasing an additional 93,194 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after buying an additional 1,597,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after buying an additional 592,372 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,350,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

NYSE IQV traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.75. 845,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,631. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.19. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

