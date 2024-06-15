Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,154 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Coty by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 403,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Coty by 44.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth $160,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,699. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COTY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Coty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

