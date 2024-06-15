Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 739 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.84. 2,588,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,346,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $343.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

