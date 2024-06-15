Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $3.11 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Price Performance
Shares of EMN stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.51. The company had a trading volume of 746,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $105.98.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.
