Integrated Advisors Network LLC Takes $3.11 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.51. The company had a trading volume of 746,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,878,545.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.