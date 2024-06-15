International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.23. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the period. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the first quarter worth $1,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

