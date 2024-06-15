Internet Computer Price Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $9.30 or 0.00014049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and approximately $81.70 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00045851 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,866,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,241,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

