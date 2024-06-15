Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $589,484.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Craig H. Barratt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44.

ISRG stock opened at $425.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $392.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $428.86.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

