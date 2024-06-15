Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Short Interest Down 47.0% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the May 15th total of 283,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $958,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 116,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 49,719 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 126,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSJP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 211,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,679. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $23.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1099 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

