Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Up 103.1% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the May 15th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 627,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,622,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,524,000 after purchasing an additional 509,717 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,874,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,476,000 after acquiring an additional 835,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,480,000 after acquiring an additional 140,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,189,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,123,000 after acquiring an additional 308,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,053,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

