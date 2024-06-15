Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Short Interest Up 103.1% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, an increase of 103.1% from the May 15th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 712,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 627,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,253. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
