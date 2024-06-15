Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sparta 24 Ltd.

Sparta 24 Ltd. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 13.0% of Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sparta 24 Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 47,095 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth $27,461,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $479.19. 23,372,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,164,470. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $479.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $445.24 and its 200 day moving average is $429.91.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

