Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOWL):

6/4/2024 – Werewolf Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Werewolf Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Werewolf Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – Werewolf Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Werewolf Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Werewolf Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Werewolf Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

HOWL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 193,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,468,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 909,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,107,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 233,909 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.