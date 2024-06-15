Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOWL):
- 6/4/2024 – Werewolf Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2024 – Werewolf Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2024 – Werewolf Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/24/2024 – Werewolf Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – Werewolf Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – Werewolf Therapeutics had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2024 – Werewolf Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %
HOWL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 193,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.62.
Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.
