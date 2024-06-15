Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 23,834 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average daily volume of 18,156 put options.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,571. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $103.32 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Albemarle by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 43,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 80.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 235.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

