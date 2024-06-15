iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 43.2% in May

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,855,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,220,000 after acquiring an additional 260,977 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 315,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 536,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 179,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $49.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 132,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $49.41.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

