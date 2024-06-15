iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Down 44.0% in May

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,300 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the May 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.51. 708,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,204,604. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

