iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 5.6% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Covenant Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $148.78. The company had a trading volume of 595,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.91. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.