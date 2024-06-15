ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Shares Down 8.7%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 7,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

ITM Power Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

About ITM Power

(Get Free Report)

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.