Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of J stock opened at $138.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.23 and a 200-day moving average of $139.54. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $114.09 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,195. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.