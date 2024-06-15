James M. Jenkins Buys 2,085 Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) CEO James M. Jenkins purchased 2,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,957.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAKE opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $24.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.50 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 27,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LAKE. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on Lakeland Industries

About Lakeland Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.