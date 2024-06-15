James P. Shaughnessy Sells 1,800 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $91,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,138.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.7 %

DOCU opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.77, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOCU

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.